Snyder orders flags to be lowered in honor of former 6 News anchor, firefighter

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Governor Rick Snyder has ordered US and Michigan flags to lowered to half-staff tomorrow to honor former 6 News and WJBK anchorman and Milford firefighter Ron Savage.

He died of a heart attack during a training exercise last Saturday.

“Ron was a dedicated firefighter and reporter who will be remembered for his service and commitment to his community. I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” Snyder said.

Savage had worked at WJIM (now WLNS) TV 6 in the early 1980s. He had been with Fox 2 Detroit since 1999 and a Milford Firefighter since 2014.

Flags at all state buildings and within the Capital complex will be lowered Thursday.

A service in Savage’s honor will take place at 4:00 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows Church in Milford.