Skubick: House Democrats try to build bridges, coalition

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Even though House Democrats don’t have enough votes to pass legislation, they are hoping to join with 12 dissident Republican lawmakers to block legislation that the Republican House leadership wants to pass.

When twelve more moderate Republicans bolted last week and refused to support the House Republican Speaker on rolling back the income tax the Democrats were watching very closely.

They don’t have 55 votes to do anything but now they see an opportunity to join forces with the 12 Republicans.

In the video above 6 News Capitol correspondent Tim Skubick explains how these moves could impact the balance of power in the House.