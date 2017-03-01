MSU makes health policy changes amid Nassar investigation

EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Michigan State University is changing some of its policies for doctors and health care staff amid the ongoing sexual assault investigation into former MSU doctor Larry Nassar.

The changes come nearly six months after stories of Nassar hit the news, involving allegations of sexual assault.

Nassar faces multiple criminal charges after women he treated say he improperly performed internal exams on them.

More than 80 people have filed complaints against Nassar and that number continues to grow, according to officials.

Nassar has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him and say she used established medical techniques.

MSU officials reviewed it’s policies and procedures after allegations against Nassar were brought to light.

The university is now requiring that exams and procedures for intervaginal procedures, only be performed after a patient gives written consent.

The new policy, which was approved Feb. 23 by the MSU HealthTeam board, doesn’t go into effect until April 15.

