Michigan man to be sentenced in the slayings of 4 children

By Published:
Police Lights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) – An ex-convict faces sentencing in the slayings of his two young children and two stepchildren at his suburban Detroit home.

Gregory Green is due Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court.

He pleaded guilty Feb. 15 to second-degree murder in September’s carbon monoxide poisonings of Koi and Kaleigh Green — ages 5 and 4 — and the shooting deaths of Chadney and Kara Allen — ages 19 and 17 — in his Dearborn Heights home.

He’s also accused of shooting and slashing his wife, Faith Green. She survived. She was mother to all four children.

A sentence agreement calls for him to serve 45 to 100 years in prison.

Gregory Green previously spent 16 in prison for killing his first wife, who was pregnant.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s