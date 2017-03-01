Local reaction to President Trump’s infrastructure promises

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Pothole after pothole…everywhere you drive, you can’t escape them in Mid-Michigan so when President Trump insisted on providing assistance to brings roads up to par…

“We have to fix our infrastructure. It’s not like we have a choice. We have no choice, and we’re going to do it,” said President Donald Trump.

…It came as a sigh of relief especially for Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association Government Affairs Vice-President Lance Binoniemi who says “MITA feels encouraged by the President’s initiative to fix our nation’s infrastructure.”

“We’ve got some really aging infrastructure in our state that needs desperate repair and we think that the President’s proposal can go a long way,” Binoniemi stated.

But, Binoniemi says it’s not just roads and over-passes that need repairs.

“We especially need more money for our underground infrastructure as well and we’re encouraged by the president and his cabinet talking about the need for cleaner water and sewers,” said Binoniemi.

Michigan Governor’s Deputy Press Secretary Josh Paciorek agrees.

“From our roadways, to airports, to rails, to public drinking water systems, to our beaches, to our trail systems…that infrastructure is a wide ranging issue,” said Paciorek.

An issue that won’t be fixed overnight, but a step in the right direction.

“It means more and better jobs, it means stronger communities, it means safer communities,” Paciorek added.

Binoniemi says every area in Michigan needs improvements, maintenance and new infrastructure but cities and main streets would most likely be the top priority if Michigan received part of that trillion dollars President Trump mentioned.