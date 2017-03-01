Former Lansing City Council member charged with embezzlement

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A former Lansing City Council member is facing an embezzlement charge today.

58-year-old Harold Leeman Jr. was arraigned today in District Court on one charge of embezzlement-Agent or Trustee-$1000-$19,999.

That is a felony charge.

Leeman served on the Lansing City Council representing the 1st Ward until he lost his seat in 2007.

He also ran in the 2014 Democratic primary for the State Senate District 23 seat.

Leeman was defeated by Curtis Hertel Jr.

This story is developing now and will be updated online and on 6 News.