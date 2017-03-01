Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to find three people wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Felony:

Arique Dante Ardister has a Felony Warrant for sex assault out of Lansing. Ardister is a black male, 24, 6′ and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and with brown eyes.

Kevin Charles Long has a felony warrant for fraud out of Lansing. Long is a white female, 39, 5’9″ and weighs 260 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Mickeal Chyntra-Nishika Greer has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing. Greer is a black female, 25, 5’3″ and weighs 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.