Community heartbroken over demolition of Scott House

(WLNS) – After plans last summer to move the Scott House to a new location as a partnership with Habitat for Humanity, changes have led to the demolition of the home just around the corner.

After months of fighting and promises of preserving history, community members say the change of plans for the Scott House are destructive.

“The thought process in this town has been just put up shiny new development and just tear everything else down,” Lansing Preservation President Dale Schrader said.

Lansing Board of Water and Light and the City of Lansing partnered with Habitat for Humanity to move and use the Scott House, but by September, those plans fell through.

“Proved to be too costly and we wouldn’t have been able to meet the deadlines that were associated with the grant funding that we were going to use,” Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity Capitol Region Vicki Hamilton said.

After the announcement, the plan was to salvage as much as possible before demolition, but Schrader says, the amount salvaged is laughable.

“All that’s being salvaged are six doors and a staircase.”

The parts were sold for under $500, which was donated to Habitat for Humanity.

City of Lansing Planning and Neighborhood Development Director Bob Johnson says despite these changes, the future of the site, will be one that benefits everyone.

“It’s good for the environment, it’s sensible cost option for the board and we’re being respectful of the sunken garden,” Johnson said.

But Schrader says, the demolition will destroy more than just brick and mortar.

“Dozens of people that have memories of that garden, it was a historic garden, it was almost one hundred years old and its just such a shame that it has to go.”

Lansing BWL did donate $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity for Neighborhood Development, they expect to complete demolition of the house by next week.

6 News did reach out to BWL for comment, they gave a statement saying in part:

“Our team listened to public comment during three design charrettes, and continue to work on exterior designs using the public’s input. The final substation exterior design will be announced in late spring or early summer.”