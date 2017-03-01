“Bailey” Pet Of The Day March 1

Meet “Bailey”, our Pet Of The Day today. Bailey is a 10-month-old All-American breed boy. He has been neutered. Bailey can be a bit nervous at first so it’s best that he meet his forever family first. He’s a smart guy and knows his “sit” and “down” commands. Bailey looks like he has some hound and beagle in his family tree. In addition to being neutered, Bailey is current on his vaccinations and has a microchip. You can learn more about Bailey by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

