At-Large Councilmember Judi Brown Clarke to make special announcement regarding mayoral race

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – At-Large Councilmember Judi Brown Clarke says she plans to make a special announcement regarding the Lansing mayoral race on Thursday.

In a press release sent to 6 News on Wednesday, Browne Clarke said she plans to make the announcement amid speculation regarding the Lansing mayoral race. The press release says she will share her future plans.

Below is the time and place in which it will take place.

Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

Main Gallery

Michigan Women’s Historical Center & Hall of Fame

213 W. Malcom X St., Lansing

State Representative Andy Schor announced his plans to run for Lansing mayor last month.