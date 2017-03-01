Arrest made in city’s fifth homicide

billy-castle-wilder-1

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the city’s fifth homicide.

On Tuesday 46-year-old Billy Wilder of Lansing was found and arrested in Detroit.

He is charged for the February 23 shooting death of 30-year-old Willie Williamson on the 800 block of Baker Street.

Police say Williamson and Wilder knew each other and the shooting was a result of an argument inside a business that continued on the sidewalk outside.

Wilder is charged with one count of Open Murder, two weapons counts and a felony firearm count.

He will be back in court next week.

The Lansing Police have made arrests in all five homicides recorded in the city this year.

