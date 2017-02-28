Wheelchair stolen off disabled man’s front yard

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The search is on for a wheelchair that was stolen from the front yard of a disabled man’s home in Jackson.

Romeo Rogers has relied on a wheelchair his entire life.

“I have spina bifida, and I also have scoliosis pretty bad in my back,” Rogers said.

The 19-year-old is able to drive a car using special hand controls.

Around 1:15 p.m. Monday, Rogers left his wheelchair in the front yard of his home on the 700 block of Oakdale Avenue and left for Walmart.

His mother was there waiting to hand off some groceries.

“I am not going to pack up my wheelchair if I am going to be gone for 10-15 minutes. I’d left my wheelchair out there before with no problem,” Rogers said.

About 15 minutes later, he realized one of his most important connections to the world was gone.

“I am coming up my street and I am like, ‘Um, I don’t see my wheelchair anywhere’,” Rogers said.

Witnesses say they saw two men in a pickup truck stop, put the wheelchair in the back of their truck, and drive off.

The truck, which looked like a tan Ford Ranger, was full of recovered trash.

Since the wheelchair was near the curb, Rogers thinks the men might have thought it was for the taking.

“I don’t think the person who did it took it intentionally either. I just think it was a huge misunderstanding,” Rogers said.

The missing wheelchair is blue Quickie GT model.

A new wheelchair like this can cost thousands of dollars.

Rogers has an old wheelchair he can use, but it’s not as reliable.

“I’m not mad about it. I’d just like it back,” Rogers said. “My wheelchair is pretty much my main source of getting around everywhere. Without it I can’t really do anything.”

The Jackson Police Department is investigating this incident.

If you have any information about the wheelchair you’re asked to contact police at 517-788-4100.