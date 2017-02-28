Trump looks to refocus his presidency in address to Congress

FILE - This Dec. 8, 2008, file photo shows the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington.
A presidential speech to Congress is one of those all-American moments that ooze ritual and decorum. The House sergeant-at-arms will stand at the rear of the House of Representatives on Tuesday night and announce the arrival of Donald Trump before a joint session of Congress by intoning: "Mister Speaker, the President of the United States" just like always.

WASHINGTON (AP) – With his first address to Congress, President Donald Trump gets an opportunity to refocus his young administration on the economic issues that helped him get elected.

His allies hope it will help him move beyond the distractions and self-inflicted wounds that he has dealt with so far.

Trump’s advisers say he will use his prime-time speech Tuesday to declare early progress on his campaign promises, including withdrawing the U.S. from a sweeping Pacific Rim trade pact, and to map a path ahead on thorny legislative priorities, including health care and infrastructure spending.

Also today President Trump will sign an executive order mandating a review of an Obama-era rule aimed at protecting small streams and wetlands from development and pollution.

The order will instruct the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to review a rule redefining “waters of the United States” protected under the Clean Water Act to include smaller creeks and wetlands. Trump railed against the rule during his campaign.

A senior White House official briefed reporters on the order on condition of anonymity. Republicans have been working to gut the water rule since its inception, slamming it as an example of federal overreach. Democrats have argued it safeguards drinking water for millions.

