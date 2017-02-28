Skubick: Debate over moving money from online schools heats up

Gov. Rick Snyder has already bumped heads with House Republicans over an income tax cut and now comes a disagreement over taking state dollars away from cyber-schools and giving it to public schools.

Is it dead on arrival?

State Rep. Tim Kelly thinks so. “As far as I’m concerned it’s DOA.”

Sen. Curtis Hertel, Jr adds, “it’s common sense. It costs less to run an online school than a bricks and mortar school.”

And the governor agrees.

Public schools have building costs, janitor costs, buses and other expenses that the cyber-schools do not.

However, the Republican chair of the House K-12 budget disagrees.

“We don’t fund schools,” reminds Rep. Kelly. “We fund students and we shouldn’t punish Billy and Sally for the decisions they make about what school they want.”

And the Republican who chairs the K-12 budget in the Senate disagrees with the governor, too.

And he wants the governor to produce the numbers to justify giving cyber-schools only 80 percent of what the public school kids get.

Sen. Geoff Hanson has some questions. “They can’t show me exactly how they come up with 80 percent.

So is he signing off on the plan? “I am not.” And will he change his mind? “I probably won’t be signing off.”

Sen. Hertel adds “anybody who says he needs to see the numbers isn’t being intellectually honest.”

Looks like the governor will lose this fight.

