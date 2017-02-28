Paczki Day is also diet buster day

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Today is Fat Tuesday, the last day to celebrate before Lent begins Wednesday.

Part of that tradition is stocking up in sweets, treats and other goodies before the period of cutting back during the period before Easter.

In the old days, meat and meat byproducts, like butter and eggs, couldn’t be eaten during Lent.

So ingenious cooks used up all their dairy and eggs during Fat Week, from Shrove Thursday to Shrove Tuesday, by making crepe-like pancakes, called nalysnyky in Ukraine, and doughnuts called spurgos in Lithuania, krofne in Serbia, and pączki in Poland.

The Polish treat is a favorite in mid-Michigan and thousands of people will eat the deep-fried, filled delights.

Don’t confuse these with your average doughnut.

These center-filled goodies carry about 800 calories per paczki.

You’ll find a selection of custard, jelly, fruit and chocolate fillings inside a glazed or powdered sugar coating.

Mena Castriciano, owner of Roma Bakery in lansing, says the bakery will sell thousands of the treats today.