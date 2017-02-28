Mark Dantonio breaks silence over sexual assault investigation

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State University head football coach Mark Dantonio has broken his silence concerning the sexual assault investigation involving three of his players.

There have been no charges yet filed against the players, although the investigation findings were turned over to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office earlier this month.

Today Dantonio issued a statement supporting the University and the expectations he has of the players in the program.

Since arriving here 11 years ago, my passion has been to lead a program that fosters a culture of integrity, respect and accountability, both on and off the field. That will never change.

He went on to say that he felt it was important to reinforce the core values of the program and how seriously they are taking the allegations.

Dantonio said he would not make any more statements until the time is appropriate and he will respect the investigation as it continues.

