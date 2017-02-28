Lear Corp. and employees give $1.5M gift to MSU

By Published:
msu-hack

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Two Michigan State University alumni are the driving forces of a big donation to help build a new business college pavilion on campus.

The graduates are now high-level executives at the Michigan-based car seating manufacturer Lear Corporation.

The company’s charitable foundation raised a million and a half dollars thanks in part to donations from Lear employees.

Broad College alums Jason Cardew, a Lear vice president, and Ray Scott, Lear executive vice president and president for seating, worked with college leaders to build awareness for the pavilion and to maximize the impact Lear will have on business students and the university.

The business pavilion will become the new “Center for Career Management” and will have abundant space for meetings and new classrooms.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s