Lear Corp. and employees give $1.5M gift to MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Two Michigan State University alumni are the driving forces of a big donation to help build a new business college pavilion on campus.

The graduates are now high-level executives at the Michigan-based car seating manufacturer Lear Corporation.

The company’s charitable foundation raised a million and a half dollars thanks in part to donations from Lear employees.

Broad College alums Jason Cardew, a Lear vice president, and Ray Scott, Lear executive vice president and president for seating, worked with college leaders to build awareness for the pavilion and to maximize the impact Lear will have on business students and the university.

The business pavilion will become the new “Center for Career Management” and will have abundant space for meetings and new classrooms.