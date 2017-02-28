Former MSU QB could make $24 million next year

Kirk Cousins
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Landover, Md. Teams have a March 1 deadline to assign franchise or transition tags, and one name that will be part of the speculation until then is Cousins. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Kirk Cousins’ agent says the Washington Redskins have placed the exclusive franchise tag on the quarterback.

Agent Mike McCartney tweeted the news on Tuesday, one day before the deadline for teams to assign tags.

A few minutes after McCartney’s message, Cousins himself tweeted: “Tag! I’m it!”

Coming off a pair of statistically impressive seasons, and a nearly $20 million salary under the franchise tag last season, Cousins is now in line for a one-year salary of about $24 million. He also could wind up agreeing to a long-term contract.

Last season, Cousins broke his own franchise record for passing yards, nearly eclipsing 5,000, and set another team mark with more than 400 completions.

The Redskins lost four of their final six games to finish 8-7-1 and miss the playoffs.

