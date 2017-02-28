Fire prompts evacuation at Eastern Michigan University dorm

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) – Officials say an Eastern Michigan University student was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire that forced the evacuation of a campus dorm.

The Ypsilanti school says in a statement on its website that the fire is believed to have started shortly before 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in a lounge area at Phelps Hall.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Brittney Jergins, who lives in the dorm, tells WWJ-AM it was “really scary, especially in the middle of the night.”

The fire was extinguished. The school says most students were allowed to return to their rooms a few hours after the fire, but the one floor remained closed. Students who live on that floor have been relocated temporarily to other space on campus.

