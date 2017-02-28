Consumers Energy customers to see refund in upcoming months

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If you’re a customer of Consumers Energy get ready to see a refund in your utility bill.

The Michigan Public Service Commission today approved a $113,277,000 electric rate hike, effective March 7.

The refund is a result of Consumers raising rates in September last year.

Since the rate hike approved today is less than what Consumers had implemented customers will see the refund, plus interest.

Consumers had sought a rate increase of $225 million.

Residential customers using 500 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month will see a decrease on their monthly bills beginning in March, compared to what they have been paying since September last year.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

1 thought on “Consumers Energy customers to see refund in upcoming months

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s