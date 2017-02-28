Consumers Energy customers to see refund in upcoming months

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If you’re a customer of Consumers Energy get ready to see a refund in your utility bill.

The Michigan Public Service Commission today approved a $113,277,000 electric rate hike, effective March 7.

The refund is a result of Consumers raising rates in September last year.

Since the rate hike approved today is less than what Consumers had implemented customers will see the refund, plus interest.

Consumers had sought a rate increase of $225 million.

Residential customers using 500 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month will see a decrease on their monthly bills beginning in March, compared to what they have been paying since September last year.