Communities to get grants for home rehab, repair projects

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – More than $1 million in grants for home rehabilitation and repair projects have been announced by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

A dozen cities and three townships will receive awards ranging from $60,000 to $176,000.

The HOME Investment Partnerships Program helps build, buy or rehabilitate affordable housing for rent or ownership. It allows state and local governments to use funds for grants, direct loans, loan guarantees, rental assistance, security deposits or other credit enhancements.

Michigan State Housing Development Authority Executive Director Earl Poleski says physical home improvements tend “to have a ripple effect that motivates surrounding home and businesses owners to renovate or repair their structures, too.”

The authority provides financial and technical assistance through public and private partnerships.

