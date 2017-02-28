$20 debt leads to melee at Florida Girl Scout cookie stand

Boxes of Girl Scout cookies are shown, Friday, Feb. 23, 2007, in Dallas. The Girl Scouts have marked their 90th year in the cookie business by getting most of the artificial fat out of all varieties of their iconic treats, which had been under attack by a few health-focused consumer groups. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Boxes of Girl Scout cookies are shown, Friday, Feb. 23, 2007, in Dallas. The Girl Scouts have marked their 90th year in the cookie business by getting most of the artificial fat out of all varieties of their iconic treats, which had been under attack by a few health-focused consumer groups. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) – Law enforcement officials say an argument over a $20 debt led to a melee at a Girl Scout cookie stand outside a Wal-Mart store in central Florida.

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two teenage brothers on disorderly conduct and battery charges following the Saturday evening attack. Arriving deputies say the teens knocked over a table and scattered boxes of Girl Scout cookies outside the Palm Coast store.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the teens – ages 18 and 16 – told deputies they asked for the money that one of the girls owed them. When an adult at the stand told them they couldn’t pay, the family demanded to be paid in cookies.

An arrest report says the boys then punched a man, woman and teenager before started smashing cookie boxes.

