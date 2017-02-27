Waverly Schools meeting set for tonight

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The ongoing clash between the Waverly Community Schools administration and the district’s teachers will continue tonight at another school board meeting.

Teachers in Waverly have been working without a contract for 7 months despite ongoing negotiations.

There have been eight different offers from the district but none of those offers were accepted.

The issues of salary, benefits and class sizes remain sticking points between the two sides.

There are currently about 100 teachers awaiting a new contract.

Many of them plan to be at tonight’s meeting to address the school board about their concerns.

The meeting is taking place at Waverly Middle School tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Members of the community and the Waverly Education Association are expected to attend.

