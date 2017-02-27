WATCH: After big win Tom Izzo looks ahead to Illinois

By Published: Updated:
izzo-on-illini

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Rolling off of a big win against Wisconsin, Michigan State Spartan head coach Tom Izzo is looking ahead to the final week of the regular season. His team travels to Illinois Wednesday for a showdown with the Illini. He talks about that game and more in this extended video clip from his Monday news conference.

