Walnut Hills community stands together to keep golf course open

(WLNS) – Confusion over the future of Walnut Hills golf course and club continues as Meridian Township holds meeting to rezone land into affordable housing.

Community members weren’t sure if the club would stay open last summer with changes in ownership, now hundreds of acres of land are in question again.

Mike Jenkins is just one of dozens of homeowners who have the Walnut Hills golf course in their backyard and eh says, he doesn’t want to see anything change.

“It’s part of the quality of life,” Skyline Hills Association Secretary Jenkins said.

Neighborhood members are concerned about a plan to rezone the course into single family homes, which would add hundreds of people to the area.

“Traffic is a concern because once you add that many people to any area they obviously are going to drive”.

Another concern is the land itself.

“I know that there’s a lot of wet areas on ti including some ponding like you always have on golf courses,” Meridian Township Supervisor Ron Styka said.

The land is currently owned by Summer Park Realty, but the club is run by Mark Feldman who ahs leased the land through January 2018.

In a statement Feldman says:

“We are moving forward and thriving, selling new memberships, booking events, and planning on facility improvements and upgrades. we are keeping our members informed of all happenings and our membership base continues to grow. I have frequent communication with summer park realty and am working closely with them to preserve the course and club.”

Feldman isn’t the only one working to save this land.

“There’s a lot of concern from the neighbors to the point that everyone is talking about investing and helping,” Jenkins said.

Concern comes from the impact zoning could have on every day life, and the future.

“Property values will certainly go down,” Jenkins explained. “It would change the character of the whole area”.

Jenkins hopes to see the club celebrate 100 years in the community in 2021, but to do that they have to fight to keep it open.

The meeting at 6 p.m. at Meridian Township Municipal Building will hear from more than 40 people testifying to not move forward with the zoning plans.