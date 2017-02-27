SURVEY: Teens pessimistic about politics

(WLNS) – A new survey of 13-to-17 year olds finds America’s teens are almost as politically disappointed and pessimistic about the nation’s divisions as their parents.

However they aren’t quite as quick to write-off the future as adults.

The Associated Press poll found 8 in 10 teens feel that Americans are divided when it comes to the nation’s most important values.

6 in 10 say the country is headed in the wrong direction.

But 56 percent of all teens surveyed believe America’s best days are ahead, compared to 52 percent of adults.

Speaking of teens, about 1300 high school students from across the state are in Lansing today for the annual “Youth in Government” conference.

The students will spend the next four days in the Capitol debating, writing bills and lobbying their positions on issues they’ve researched during the school year.

They’ll get first hand knowledge of how an idea eventually becomes a law.

Organizers say events like this help students become more involved in their communities.

“Research shows that students who are comfortable with what it means to be a Rep and who elects them and what do they do; who’s the governor and what’s the lieutenant governor do?,” explained Lydia Mitchell of the YMCA Youth in Government. “People who know that information are more comfortable and are more likely to vote and be civically engaged, especially at the local level.”

Students also have the chance to become a lobbyist or be a part of the press corps.