Skubick: Pipeline Five raises concerns with DEQ boss

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The condition of Pipeline Five under the Straits of Mackinac is a growing concern, especially now that Enbridge, the owner of the pipeline, is going to check for deterioration. As 6 News Capitol correspondent Tim Skubick reports in the video above, Heidi Grether, the state’s director of the Department of Environmental Quality, had a round-about way of finding out about the Enbridge situation.