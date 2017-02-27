Services set for former 6 News anchor

MILFORD, Mich (WLNS) – Services have been set for a Brighton firefighter and news anchor who died unexpectedly over the weekend.

Our media partners at WHMI report that visitation for Ron Savage will be held Wednesday from 1 to 9pm at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home in Milford and then from 11am to 4pm on Thursday at St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows in Milford, where a service will be held that day at 4pm.

The 63-year-old Savage died Saturday after suffering a heart attack during a training exercise with the Milford Fire Department where he worked as a volunteer.

Savage, who spent about ten years as a Brighton firefighter, also worked at Fox 2 in Detroit since 1999 where he was a weekend anchor and was also involved in Problem Solver Investigations.

Savage had been a sports anchor at WLNS-TV 6 in the early 1980s.

He is survived by his wife, Mitzi and son, Ronnie.

