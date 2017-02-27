Michigan man dies after being struck, run over by bulldozer

By Published:
A 70-year-old man was tinkering on his personal bulldozer Sunday evening when it shifted into a different gear and fatally struck the man. The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, in a shed at the man's residence in the 10500 block of Ditch Road in Chesaning Township, said Saginaw County Sheriff's Office Lt. Miguel Gomez. (Cory Morse)
A 70-year-old man was tinkering on his personal bulldozer Sunday evening when it shifted into a different gear and fatally struck the man. The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, in a shed at the man's residence in the 10500 block of Ditch Road in Chesaning Township, said Saginaw County Sheriff's Office Lt. Miguel Gomez. (Cory Morse)

CHESANING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a 70-year-old man doing maintenance or repair work to his bulldozer died after it shifted gears and ran him over.

Our media partners at MLive report the man died in his shed Sunday evening in Saginaw County’s Chesaning Township. After striking him, the bulldozer continued moving for about 300 yards into a field.

Sheriff’s Lt. Miguel Gomez says it isn’t clear how the bulldozer shifted gears, and nobody was driving it.

More from MLive: Man run over, killed by bulldozer

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s