Mayor Bernero not seeking 4th term as mayor, council members say the move is “surprising”

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – For Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero, the third time for office was a charm, but the fourth time will be nonexistent.

Later this year in November, Lansing residents will have to vote for a new mayor and Virg Bernero’s name will not be an option.

In a statement Mayor Bernero posted on Facebook this afternoon, he announced that he will not be running for re-election this fall.

Part of the statement reads: “While I truly love serving the citizens of Lansing as mayor, I must put my family first now. I have served in public office for 25 years. With my 91 year old father, Giulio living with us, I simply cannot do justice to the city and my family, while running a seven month campaign.

Shocked is what some of the Lansing City Council Members 6 News talked to, said they felt after hearing the news that Mayor Virg Bernero will not be seeking a fourth term after just a few weeks ago, he told one of our reporters that he had planned to run, although he hadn’t made it official.

Lansing City Council members reacted to the news.

“Surprised,” Carol Wood, Vice President of the Lansing City Council said

“I was surprised,” Judi Brown Clarke, At-Large Councilmember echoed.

That feeling is mutual for these council members, who just last week, were under the impression Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero was going to make a run at his fourth term as mayor.

“It’s time for me to step back and give somebody else that opportunity,” Mayor Bernero said.

Mayor Virg Bernero said after serving the city for more than a decade, he’s looking to focus on other things like his family.

“My family has made sacrifices for the 25 years that I’ve been in office,” Bernero said. “So I’m going to put them first.”

Council members say they support that decision.

“I respect his decision as to what he’s doing and why he might be doing it, but again I think overall, trying to find out what happened within a week’s difference,” Wood said. “I do applaud him for the years that he’s put in for public service.”

“I read his Facebook post, it absolutely made sense, putting family first, and I respect his decision and it makes this upcoming year more interesting,” Brown Clarke said.

So far, State Representative Andy Schor has officially announced his plans to run for Lansing mayor and talk around town is that At-Large Councilmember, Judi Brown Clarke also plans to throw her hat in the ring.

REPORTER: “Do you plan to run for mayor?”

“So, over the weekend I made my decision and I’ll be making a formal announcement within the next couple days,” Brown Clarke said.

There’s no question, work still needs to get done in the city. Both the mayor and council members agree.

“We’re going to get a lot done, it’s going to be a great 10 months,” Bernero said.

When Mayor Bernero made this announcement Monday, some were wondering if this meant he’d make a run for governor, something he did back in 2012, but Mayor Bernero shot that idea down and voiced his support for former State Representative Gretchen Whitmer.