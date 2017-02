ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) – Falling ice from cables and towers has forced the temporary closure of the Mackinac Bridge.

Bridge officials say they have been assessing conditions at various points along the span Monday morning and will reopen when conditions improve. Workers are stationed at both ends of the span to provide instructions to motorists.

The roughly 5-mile-long bridge connects Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas.

