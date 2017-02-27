Dead pigs in dumpster linked to teacher, education event

ITHACA, Mich. (AP) – Police say a man who was teaching kids about the anatomy of pigs has taken responsibility for dumping 16 carcasses in a mid-Michigan dumpster.

Gratiot County Sheriff Doug Wright says there appears to be no “malicious intent,” just a “lack of common sense.”

The small dead pigs were discovered last week in Ithaca, along with scalpels, gloves and masks. Wright says the man was returning from an education event in northern Michigan when he used a dumpster in an industrial park to get rid of the waste. The sheriff tells The Saginaw News he’s affiliated with a university.

The man’s name wasn’t released. He could face illegal dumping charges. Tests by the state agriculture department showed no disease.

