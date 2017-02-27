Classes scheduled for off-road vehicle instructor candidates

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering two training sessions this spring for people seeking certification as an off-road vehicle safety instructor.

The academies are scheduled for April 21-23 at the Ralph A. MacMullan Conference Center in Roscommon and May 19-21 at the Escanaba State Fairgrounds.

Participants will learn policy and procedure, as well as classroom management and teaching concepts. They’ll also get hands-on instruction about operating off-highway motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles and winching recovery equipment.

There is no charge for instructor candidates. Each class is limited to 24 people. Current instructors are encouraged to attend so they can brush up on their knowledge and skills.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school or equivalency diploma.

