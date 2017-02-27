Meet ‘Cali”, our Pet Of The Day today. Cali is an 8-year-old All-American breed female. She’s a pretty girl with a black coat and a splash of white on her chest and muzzle. Look at her smile! She’s a happy, medium-sized girl who is looking for her forever home. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Cali by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org
“Cali” Pet Of The Day February 27
