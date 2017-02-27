“Cali” Pet Of The Day February 27

By Published:
pet-of-day

Meet ‘Cali”, our Pet Of The Day today. Cali is an 8-year-old All-American breed female. She’s a pretty girl with a black coat and a splash of white on her chest and muzzle. Look at her smile! She’s a happy, medium-sized girl who is looking for her forever home. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Cali by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org

“Cali” Pet Of The Day February 27

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s