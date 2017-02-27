UPDATE: Virg Bernero not running for re-election

Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero says he’s not running for re-election.

His decision means that voters in November will pick the first new mayor in 12 years.

He made the announcement on his Facebook page this afternoon.

“Serving as your mayor these past twelve years has been the greatest privilege of my life,” he said. “Through good times and tough times, it has been an extraordinary and unforgettable experience. Together, we have worked tirelessly to make Lansing a better place. And we have succeeded in countless ways. Nonetheless, after much thought and extensive conversation with my family, I have decided I will not seek a fourth term as mayor of Lansing.”

Bernero says he’s putting his “family first” in making his decision, citing the fact that his 91-year-old father is living with him.

“I simply cannot do justice to the city and my family, while running a 7-month campaign, though I still have a lot of competitive spirit in me,” he said.

Bernero is married and has two grown daughters.

In his announcement, he highlighted his accomplishments since taking office in 2006. He talked about the jobs that were saved and created and the substantial amount of economic development that has taken place during his tenure.

“Lansing has the wind at our backs,” he said. “I am proud to say that the next mayor will inherit a city in far better shape than I did in 2006.”

UPDATE 1:00 p.m. – 68th District State Representative Andy Schor, who announced his candidacy for mayor last week, responded to today’s announcement by Mayor Bernero. He said:

“Mayor Bernero has served the City of Lansing for 12 years as Mayor and for several years before that in the legislature and county commission. I thank him for his leadership navigating this City through tough times and wish him and his family all the best as he transitions to the next phase of his career and life.”

