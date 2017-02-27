Bernero appears to rule out bid for governor

Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero says he’s supporting a fellow Democrat to be the next governor of Michigan.

Bernero announced this afternoon that he won’t be seeking a fourth term as mayor in 2017.

Comments on Bernero’s Facebook page urged him to take another shot at the governor’s seat in 2018.

Incumbent Rick Snyder can’t run again because of term limits. Snyder, a Republican, beat Bernero to become governor back in 2012.

But Bernero, who says family considerations are behind his reason not to run for mayor, says he’s not thinking about the governor’s office, either.

“I certainly don’t see it in the immediate future and I am supporting Gretchen Whitmer for governor,” Bernero told 6 News. “You never say never because I’m such a young man at 52,” he continued in apparent jest, making a muscle at the same time, “but no, I think Gretchen is the way to go, and I will be focusing my efforts there.”

Whitmer is a former State Representative, State Senator, and interim Ingham County Prosecutor. The fellow Democrat has already announced her bid for the state’s top job.

Bernero’s spokesman and chief of staff seemed to close the door completely on Bernero running for governor.

When asked about the possible wiggle room in Bernero’s statement, Randy Hannan sent a text to 6 News saying “No he’s not running for Governor. He’s supporting Gretchen Whitmer.”