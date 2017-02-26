Lansing homicide rate sits at 5, how police keep catching suspects

From the first of this year, up until now, the city of Lansing has seen a total of 5 homicides to date.

The Lansing Police Department has successfully solved 4 of them.

Right now, investigators are working around the clock to catch a suspect in the 5th.

As February comes to a close, the Lansing Police Department has already investigated half of the amount of homicides they typically see in a year.

“It’s been an interesting start to 2017, we average about 10 homicides a year, certainly having 5 in the first two months is an anomaly,” says Lansing Police Chief, Mike Yankowski.

The first homicide of 2017 started on January 6th of this year, with another one happening 4 days after that.

The month of February brought a total of 3 homicide cases, all but one of them has been solved and is still under investigation.

Chief Yankowski says, each case creates it’s own set of challenges.

“It’s been domestic, or mental illness, or what we would classify as a street level. Whether it’s a retaliation, whether it’s a beef between one party and the other, and whether it is some type of narcotic involved investigation,” says Yankowski.

The Chief says he doesn’t believe any of these cases are related, but the timeline in which they’ve happened isn’t making things any easier on the department.

“It’s a strain on the resources, it’s a strain on the investigators, you know, for the past month, yes they’ve been working 7 days a week, longer than their normal shift hours,” says Yankowski.

The Chief says when it comes to homicides here in Lansing, there are no less than 50 police officers and investigators working at one time to bring suspects to justice.

And crime stoppers is one tool that helps local police arrest those wanted for crimes.

If you know anything about a particular case that could lead to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers.