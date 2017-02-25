Pro-Obamacare rallies scheduled across Michigan

(WLNS) – At least 6 rallies are scheduled across Michigan in support of the Affordable Care Act, after Sen. Bernie Sanders called for rallies nationwide to oppose efforts of repealing it.

More than 100 rallies will take place across the nation, at different times, as a protest against congressional members pushing to repeal Obamacare and replace it with another health care system.

The six rallies in Michigan are scheduled at different times in Jackson, Lansing, Brighton, Monroe, Muskegon and Traverse City.

Michigan Republicans recently signed legislation to ensure people with pre-existing conditions would still be able to access healthcare, if Obamacare is repealed.

For the full story click here: http://www.mlive.com/news/index.ssf/2017/02/pro-affordable_care_act_rallie.html#incart_most_shared-lansing

For times and locations for local rallies, head to Seen on 6.