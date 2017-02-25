Lansing Lugnuts holding job fair for seasonal positions

(WLNS)- Looking for a job? Head to the Lansing Center and Lansing Lugnuts has you covered.

The team is looking for close to 200 ballpark positions to be filled as they gear up for the summer season.

The Lugnuts are looking for hourly positions to be filled including food and facility services for game day, finance positions for sales and accounting, and different sales, marketing and ticketing positions.

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Lansing Center at 333 E Michigan Avenue.

Applicants are asked to bring a valid ID and social security card.