Dozens rally to support the Affordable Care Act

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Since the election, one of the biggest debates millions of Americans continue to have is whether or not the Affordable Care Act should be repealed and replaced and opinions are split depending on who you ask.

“ACA is a matter of life and death,” said Joni Holmgren; Supporter of the Affordable Care Act.

The cold temperatures didn’t stop Holmgren from taking a stance on supporting the Affordable Care Act.

She says she works in healthcare and witnesses first-hand how affordable health insurance saves people’s lives and she says if it’s repealed and replaced…

“You will see lots of people die, you will see people dying…we are a wealthy nation, we do not need to have that happen to our people,” Holmgren stated.

Bobbi Ebson agrees. She works closely with patients living with mental health disabilities and she says without the proper health insurance, it could impact their lives drastically.

“It is functional, there’s some places that could expand and be improved upon but it is a working system,” said Ebson.

But, others disagree…including Michigan Republican Party Communications Director Sarah Anderson, who says:

“Obamacare has been one failed promise after another. Americans didn’t get to keep their doctor or their plan, premiums went through the roof, and many plans have deductibles that are so high, it is like not having any insurance at all. The majority of Americans believe Obamacare has been a failed experiment and it Is time to repeal and replace it.”

Despite the differences however, Holmgren says she hasn’t lost hope.

“I hope that the GOP realizes that they just can’t take away something without a plan,” Holmgren said.

While no plan has officially been put in place, both sides say they’re looking for healthcare that benefits everyone.