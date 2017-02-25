5th Quarter Scores February 24

Boys Basketball
Fulton 54 – Bath 52
Ovid-Elsie 47 – Hemlock 40
Stockbridge 67 – Maple Valley 39
Perry 51 – Leslie 35
Lansing Sexton 63 – Lansing Eastern 60
Morrice 58 – Livingston Christian 46
Eaton Rapids 52 – Ionia 49
Napoleon 46 – Addison 33
Pittsford 70 – North Adams-Jerome 55
Williamston 63 – Portland 26
Olivet 52 – Lansing Christian 49
Pewamo-Westphalia 41 – Fowler 28
East Lansing 59 – Okemos 42
St. Johns 65 – Mason 45
Laingsburg 48 – Saranac 31
Quincy 60 – Jonesville 50
Ithaca 74 – Pinconning 52
Potterville 57 – Portland St. Pat’s 54
Holt 46 – Grand Ledge 40
DeWitt 65 – Owosso 45
Athens 63 – Springport 43
Lansing Catholic 83 – Fowlerville 58
Carson City-Crystal 53 – Blanchard Montabella 38
Concord 63 – Homer 56
Corunna 46 – Durand 40
Grass Lake 60 – Manchester 50
Howell 64 – Novi 59
Jackson Christian 41 – Hillsdale Academy 35
Girls Basketball
Morrice 49 – Livingston Christian 3
Grand Ledge 51 – Holt 28
Williamston 65 – Portland 42
Waverly 59 – Haslett 54
Mason 41 – St. Johns 27
East Lansing 82 – Okemos 51
Charlotte 47 – Stockbridge 44
DeWitt 64 – Owosso 19
Fowlerville 51 – Lansing Catholic 33
Hillsdale 48 – Leslie 28
Jackson 40 – Lansing Everett 36
Jackson Northwest 52 – Jackson Parma Western 37