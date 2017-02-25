5th Quarter Scores February 24

By Published:
5th Quarter

Boys Basketball

Fulton 54 – Bath 52

Ovid-Elsie 47 – Hemlock 40

Stockbridge 67 – Maple Valley 39

Perry 51 – Leslie 35

Lansing Sexton 63 – Lansing Eastern 60

Morrice 58 – Livingston Christian 46

Eaton Rapids 52 – Ionia 49

Napoleon 46 – Addison 33

Pittsford 70 – North Adams-Jerome 55

Williamston 63 – Portland 26

Olivet 52 – Lansing Christian 49

Pewamo-Westphalia 41 – Fowler 28

East Lansing 59 – Okemos 42

St. Johns 65 – Mason 45

Laingsburg 48 – Saranac 31

Quincy 60 – Jonesville 50

Ithaca 74 – Pinconning 52

Potterville 57 – Portland St. Pat’s 54

Holt 46 – Grand Ledge 40

DeWitt 65 – Owosso 45

Athens 63 – Springport 43

Lansing Catholic 83 – Fowlerville 58

Carson City-Crystal 53 – Blanchard Montabella 38

Concord 63 – Homer 56

Corunna 46 – Durand 40

Grass Lake 60 – Manchester 50

Howell 64 – Novi 59

Jackson Christian 41 – Hillsdale Academy 35

Girls Basketball

Morrice 49 – Livingston Christian 3

Grand Ledge 51 – Holt 28

Williamston 65 – Portland 42

Waverly 59 – Haslett 54

Mason 41 – St. Johns 27

East Lansing 82 – Okemos 51

Charlotte 47 – Stockbridge 44

DeWitt 64 – Owosso 19

Fowlerville 51 – Lansing Catholic 33

Hillsdale 48 – Leslie 28

Jackson 40 – Lansing Everett 36

Jackson Northwest 52 – Jackson Parma Western 37

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s