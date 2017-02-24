Utility crews prepare to battle bizarre winter weather

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The possibility of severe thunderstorms in late February has Consumers Energy on alert.

“We’ve been watching the weather closely and are certainly aware of the possibilities of outages in the Lansing and Jackson areas,” said Consumers Energy Spokesman Brian Wheeler.

High winds are one of the biggest threats, often taking down trees that could knock out power.

Wheeler says crews try to work ahead of storms by clearing branches that could wreak havoc.

“We’re waiting to see if anything does happen, if it does, our crews will get to work right away,” Wheeler said.

Consumers Energy has a command center that’s staffed 24/7, where workers keep an eye on the weather and dispatch repair crews to affected areas.

The company also has three mobile response trailers.

Each one of them is equipped with enough supplies to restore the power of about 10,000 customers.

“It’s stocked fully and ready to go. It can be deployed if necessary,” Wheeler said.

In the event the work to restore power overwhelms crews, reinforcements will be called in.

“We have contractors within the state, and really in exceptional circumstances, we do call on help from other states,” Wheeler said.

If you should find yourself in the dark, you can report outages on the Consumers website, and check on progress in your neighborhood using their outage map.

“If people do lose power on a day like today, we’re going to work to get it back as fast as we can,” Wheeler said.

To report an outage, call Consumers Energy at 1-800-477-5050

Here is a link to their website: https://www.consumersenergy.com/default.aspx