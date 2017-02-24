Attorneys working Nassar case put pressure on MSU to let independent agency investigate

OKEMOS, MI (WLNS) – For weeks, attorneys representing alleged victims of the former MSU doctor have expressed concerns about whether MSU Police can thoroughly investigate claims of sexual assault against Nassar.

For the first time Friday morning, they held a news conference, calling on the university to bring in an outside agency to look into whether there was any wrongdoing.

“I’d like to see the FBI get involved,” David Mittleman said.

David Mittleman and Mick Grewal, both attorneys for Church Wyble, a divison of Grewal Law, represent a dozen girls and women who are suing former MSU and USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

They said an independent agency, not MSU Police, needs to look into how the university handled sexual assault allegations against Nassar.

This comes two days after Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and MSU Police Chief, Jim Dunlap held a news conference to give an update on the Nassar investigation.

“This department and I will aggressively provide justice to these women and their families, Schuette said. “My job, our job at the department of the Attorney General is to prosecute doctor Nassar for his criminal actions.”

But attorney Mick Grewal said that’s not enough.

“Justice isn’t just prosecuting doctor Nassar,” Grewal said. “Justice includes investigating what Michigan State did or failed to do in preventing these atrocities from occurring.”

According to a number of lawsuits and an affidavit, Nassar sexually assaulted young women and girls at Twistars Gymnastics and at his home in Holt.

Some of the women say they told MSU coaches and even an MSU counselor about the abuse.

One woman 6 News talked to said everything was swept under the rug for nearly two decades as Nassar continued to work at MSU.

Michigan State University has hired a couple of law firms and a former U.S. attorney to assist with the investigation.

MSU Board of Trustees Chairman, Brian Breslin released the following statement regarding the Nassar investigation.

“This representation includes conducting the factual review necessary to address the allegations being made and to assess Nassar’s former work at the university, including his work with MSU Athletics. The legal team, led by Patrick Fitzgerald, a former federal prosecutor and United States Attorney, has also been providing guidance on how the university can best conduct the factual review so as to not interfere with the separate investigations being led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Michigan Attorney General.

Attorney David Mittleman said he’s concerned the university won’t be transparent.

“I’m concerned in terms of what information is going to be provided to Patrick Fitzgerald?” Mittleman said. “Is he going to have unfettered access to all of the information?”

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office and MSU Police continue to say they are confident in the MSU Police Department and Patrick Fitzgerald, to conduct an unbiased and thorough investigation.

Nassar now faces more than 20 charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct at the state level. He’s also facing federal child pornography charges.

On top of the criminal cases, more than 40 women in civil court are also suing him.

Nassar has maintained his innocence in both state and federal court and says the treatments he performed on his patients were accepted medical techniques.

