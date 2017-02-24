Man dies of gunshot wounds; becomes city’s fifth murder victim

By Published:
lansing-5th-murder

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A 30-year old man has died of gunshot wounds after being shot multiple times last night.

Lansing Police tell 6 News it happened just after 9:30 outside of McNamara’s Party Store on the 800 block of Baker Street which is south of downtown Lansing.

The victim is Willie Williamson of Lansing.

Officers found the victim unresponsive and began CPR until the ambulance arrived.

They say he was alive when he was rushed to the hospital but died this morning.

Police say this seems to be a targeted attack and there was no threat to the public.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting and has not been arrested.

The suspect is described as a light complexion black male, 25 to 40 years old, thin mustache, wearing blue jeans.

