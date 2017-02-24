Long prison sentence for Lansing, western Michigan serial bank robber

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – A serial bank robber who stashed cash behind drywall in a western Michigan hotel room has been sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison.

Anthony Loose was accused of robbing $20,000 from three banks last summer in Big Rapids, Lansing and Niles. He pleaded guilty to the Big Rapids robbery, but a judge was allowed to consider the other evidence when he came up with a sentence this week.

Defense attorney Richard Stroba says Loose accepts responsibility and had “fallen into the abyss of drug use.” Loose told federal Judge Paul Maloney that he would be “high on life” if granted some leniency.

Loose must pay $550 to the Budgetel Inn in Grand Rapids. He broke walls in a room and hid $4,700.

