Local schools see uptick in students with flu symptoms

February is usually a month for snow days and sniffles.

But even though the weather is warmer than average this year, Dr. Song Yu from Sparrow’s Urgent Care says, it’s not stopping the symptoms.

“The past three or four weeks, I think we’ve seen more cases of these generalized upper respiratory infections, and we’ve seen a lot more cases of influenza Type A,” says Dr. Yu.

According to Dr. Yu, these types of germs can be extremely contagious, especially for children attending school everyday.

Here in Ingham County, Health Department Director, Linda Vail says, just last week a few schools came close to shutting down.

“We were really on the verge of having some consultation with the schools last week about the number of kids they had ill and whether or not they should be considering closure,” says Vail.

Vail says, those schools reported having as much as 20% of their students out for multiple different illnesses, causing school officials to evaluate whether or not healthy students were at risk.

“When you’re starting to look at close to 25 % absence, it’s in nobodys best interest to continue to have them all in school and to start looking at the potential of keeping them in school will in turn result in even more illnesses,” says Vail.

However, Vail says, heading into a weekend, they hope it will break the cycle.

And for Dr. Yu, he says the best thing you can do when you feel symptoms coming on is to do something about it.

So that way you protect not just yourself, but others around you.