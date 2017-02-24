Jackson County to appeal decision on meeting prayers

By Published:
jackson-county-building

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) – Jackson County says it will ask a full appeals court to consider a decision that halted a tradition of Christian-only prayers at public meetings.

Jackson County commissioners voted unanimously Friday to try to overturn the Feb. 15 decision by a three-judge panel at the appeals court. The county hopes the full 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will take the case, which would be a rare step.

The panel last week said Jackson County commissioners violated the U.S. Constitution by promoting one faith over others. Meetings typically began with Christian-only prayers offered by a commissioner.

Our media partners at MLive report a group that specializes in legal disputes over religion has agreed to represent the county for free.

More from MLive: U.S. Court prayer restriction ruling being challenged by Jackson County

