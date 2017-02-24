Fowlerville cat recovering after being tortured, shot

FOWLERVILLE, Mich (WLNS) – A Fowlerville couple whose pet cat was tortured and is recovering from surgery is calling for the stopping of animal torture.

According to our media partners at WHMI Cass, a one-and-a-half year old cat, was missing for two days.

Derrick Tinsley says it was unusual for his cat to disappear from home.

Monday night the cat returned with matted fur and one eye ruptured and bloody.

Tinsley took Cass to a local veterinarian who took x-rays and discovered the cat had been shot more than 12 times with a b-b gun and blowgun.

Cass lost his eye and is recovering from wounds to his head, mouth, abdomen, legs and paw.

