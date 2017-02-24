“Bella” Pet Of The Day February 24

Meet “Bella”, our Pet Of The Day today. Bella is a 7-year-old smaller Maine Coon mix cat. She’s a beautiful girl with big green eyes. Bella is a very gentle girl, good with other cats and seems indifferent to dogs. She loves to be held and will sit in your lap as long as you’ll have her. Bella has been spayed, has had all her appropriate shots and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Bella by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

Advertisement